sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 12:12 IST, August 1st 2024

What Polling Shows About the Top VP Contenders for Kamala Harris

As VP Harris prepares to announce her running mate, research finds several of the top contenders for the role.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a new poll finds that several of the top contenders for the role Of VP
As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a new poll finds that several of the top contenders for the role of VP | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:12 IST, August 1st 2024