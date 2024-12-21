What's Next for Trudeau as Former Ally Jagmeet Singh Abandons Him in Fresh Blow?

Trudeau faces No-confidence motion from Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh, who had previously backed Trudeau’s minority government, has now decided to withdraw support. | Image: The Canadian Press

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to face a no-confidence motion brought by New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, his former ally. The move, announced through an open letter on Friday, has put the Liberal minority government in a precarious position as Trudeau grapples with mounting pressure to step down.

Canadian PM’s Government on Shaky Ground, Jagmeet Explained No-Confidence Move

Jagmeet Singh, who had previously backed Trudeau’s minority government, has now decided to withdraw support, citing dissatisfaction with the ruling Liberal Party's policies and governance. Singh’s announcement comes as opinion polls indicate a grim picture for Trudeau, with the opposition Conservatives projected to win by a significant margin in the next federal elections, scheduled before October 20, 2025.

What Are Trudeau's Options?

1. Resignation: If Trudeau chooses to step down, the Liberal Party will appoint an interim leader to serve as the prime minister. The party may also convene a special leadership election to select a new leader. However, if elections are held before this process, the Liberals could face the polls under an interim leader who lacks wider support from party members.

2. Survival with External Support: Trudeau's government could attempt to survive by securing the backing of smaller parties in Parliament. This would require intense negotiations and compromises. Another possibility is proroguing the Parliament, delaying its reopening, which is currently scheduled for January 27 after the winter break.

3. Loss of Confidence in the House: The Canadian government must maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. If it loses a vote on critical matters like the budget, the government will automatically collapse, paving the way for new elections.

4.Forced Removal by the Party: While there is no formal mechanism to oust Trudeau within the Liberal Party, internal pressure from senior cabinet members and MPs could push him to resign.

5. Governor General’s Role: The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, holds the ultimate authority to remove Trudeau, but such a move is unlikely unless he loses the confidence of the House.

Trudeau’s Minority Government at Risk