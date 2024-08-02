sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:15 IST, August 2nd 2024

What to Know About Escalating Conflict And Israel-Hamas Cease-fire Talks After Two Assassinations

With assassinations of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukur, tensions in the middle east have escalated in Middle east.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran | Image: X
