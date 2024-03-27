×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Where The Rich Live: Top 10 Cities With Most Billionaires

New York has topped the Hurun’s Rich List with 119 billionaires, followed by London with 97 billionaires.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the title of India richest with a whopping net worth of $115 billion. | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Hurun Research's 2024 Global Rich List has revealed the names of top 10 cities with maximum numbers of billionaires.

Among Indian cities, Mumbai has achieved a major feat as it has climbed to the third spot with 92 billionaires after dethroning Beijing. With this, India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as Asia’s billionaire capital. Mumbai has added 26 more billionaires in the year. Meanwhile, New Delhi has secured the ninth spot with 57 billionaires. New Delhi has marked its first entry to the Rich club list.

New York has topped the Hurun’s Rich List with 119 billionaires, followed by London with 97 billionaires. 

Beijing slipped to the fourth spot after 18 erstwhile billionaires dropped out of the list. Currently, Beijing boasts of 91 billionaires, followed by Shanghai  housing 87, Shenzhen (84), Hong Kong (65), and Moscow (59). The tenth spot was claimed by San Francisco with 52 billionaires. 

With a wealth valued at (US $231 billion), Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world for the third time in four years.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the title of India's richest with a whopping net worth of $115 billion. Ambani is the only Indian to feature in top 10 Hurun Global Rich List 2024, a ranking of billionaires based on US dollar terms. He is closely followed by Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, with assets worth $86 billion.

In 2023, India added 94 new billionaires to the list, the most by any country other than the US. India is now home to a total of 271 billionaires, the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List revealed. An individual with $1 billion in wealth is considered a billionaire.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

