White House Denies Report That Musk Is Leaving Trump Administration

The White House has pushed back against claims that Elon Musk is set to step back from his role in the Trump administration, dismissing a recent Politico report as inaccurate.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the report on Wednesday, calling it a “'scoop' [that] is garbage.” She emphasized that Musk and President Donald Trump have been clear about his temporary role in government.

“Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” Leavitt said.

Conflicting Reports on Musk’s Future

Politico, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reported that Trump remains supportive of Musk’s work with the unofficial “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE). However, the report also claimed that both men have recently agreed that Musk will soon return to his business ventures and take on a more limited advisory role.

The report marked a shift from previous White House messaging, which suggested Musk would remain in his government role beyond the initial 130-day limit on special government employees.

Musk’s Role in Government Efficiency

Since joining the administration, Musk has spearheaded controversial efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce, cutting thousands of government jobs and proposing the elimination of agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development. His tenure has drawn both praise from Trump allies and criticism from opponents who argue that his approach has been disruptive.