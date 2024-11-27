Who is Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and Why Has the Yunus Government in Bangladesh Arrested Him? | Image: X

Dhaka: The arrest of Monk and Iskon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has sparked anger and concern within the Hindu community. A Facebook post showed a photo of Chinmoy Krishna Das alongside individuals who claimed to have been “picked up by individuals identifying themselves as members of the Detective Branch of the police” from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Indian Government has intervened, expressing “deep concern” and urging authorities to “ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities” in the country. However, Dhaka has reacted to the statement, calling it “an internal matter” of Bangladesh .

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, formerly known as Chandan Kumar Dhar, is the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote and a leader of the ISKCON group. He also held the position of divisional organizing secretary of ISKCON in Chattogram. Das has been a vocal advocate for the Sanatani community in Bangladesh, pushing for reforms to protect the minority community. He has actively called for the establishment of a minority protection law, a speedy trial tribunal for cases involving the persecution of minorities, and a dedicated ministry for minority affairs. He gained prominence after leading several protests against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Why Was Chinmoy Das Arrested?

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on November 25 at Chattogram’s Kotwali police station based on a complaint filed by a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia. The complaint accused Das of disrespecting the national flag. He was accused of disrespecting the country's official national flag during a rally on October 25 at Chattogram’s Laldighi Maidan, where a saffron flag was reportedly hoisted above the official Bangladeshi flag. Das, along with 18 others, was charged with the offense.

Additionally, on November 22, Das addressed a large protest rally in Rangpur, condemning the ongoing violence against Hindus in the country.