Who is Houston University Professor Micheal Ullrey And What's His Views On Hinduism

Houston: Professor Ullrey, who will teach a course on Hinduism titled ‘Lived Hindu Religion’ at the University of Houston, had once remarked that Hinduism was not an “ancient, lived tradition”, but a “political tool” weaponised by “Hindu nationalists, and a system of oppression against minorities."

A controversy has erupted after Hindu-American students raised the matter accusing the University of promoting Hinduphobia through this course.

The matter was first highlighted by Hindu-American student Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the Houston University and lodged a complaint with the Dean of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. The course on Hinduism is being offered under this department.

Vasant Bhatt has highlighted the contents of the course hinting that the course on Hinduism is an attempt to spread Hinduphobia.

Bhatt shared a quote from syllabus of this course in which it is claimed that the term ‘Hindu’ does not appear in ancient scriptures and was relatively a recent term.

Bhatt quoted from the syllabus of the course on ‘Lived Hindu Religion’ and wrote, “Hindutva, or 'Hindu-ness', is a term that Hindu nationalists, those who believe Hinduism should be the official religion of India, use to designate their religion and denigrate others, namely Islam.”

After Bhatt raised these concerns, the matter got highlighted, prompting other Hindu-American students to raise their voice against University actions.

Who is Professor Michael Ullrey, who will teach course on Hinduism in University of Houston?

The course on Hinduism — Lived Hindu Religion — will be taught online by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey who will address weekly lectures on the topic.

Vasant Bhatt, who first raised the matter, alleged that the professor, Michael Ullrey, does not seems to be fan of Hindu religion and is rather interested mocking one of oldest civilisations ever existed on this planet.

According to the University of Houston, Aaron Michael Ullrey, Ph.D. is a lecturer on Religious Studies.

Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey is a historian of religion specialising in South Asian rituals, specifically magic rituals, but is increasingly interested in paranormal catalysts that drive religious experiences.

His research archives span Sanskrit, Hindi, and Tibetan language tantra sources affiliated with Hinduisms, Jainisms, Buddhisms, and Islams.

He translates ritual actions, ingredients, and results to reveal social history, material cultures, and varied transactions with deities.

While magic rituals exist in all cultures, he focus on Hinduisms and Jainisms, analog rituals from the Hellenistic world, medieval Europe, and contemporary occultisms shape my interpretations.

What courses Professor Michael Ullrey teaches at University of Houston: