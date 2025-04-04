Supports pour in - Who is Le Pen? What is she guilty of?

Updated April 4th 2025, 11:56 IST
Paris: Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has been convicted of syphoning off European Union funds, a verdict that has created waves through French politics and beyond. The Paris court found Le Pen guilty of misusing funds meant for parliamentary assistants, instead diverting them to pay party staff in France. The court imposed a five-year ban on her running for public office, effectively barring her from the 2027 presidential race, alongside a four-year prison sentence, part of which will be served under house arrest.
Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate, has denied the charges and vowed to appeal. She claims the ruling is politically motivated, describing it as an attempt to undermine her chances of ascending to the presidency. The court, however, stated that her actions amounted to a "serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life".
The conviction has drawn mixed reactions globally. US President Donald Trump expressed support for Le Pen, comparing her legal troubles to his own and calling the case a "witch hunt". Meanwhile, French Prime Minister François Bayrou defended the judiciary, emphasising its independence and rejecting claims of political interference.
Le Pen's supporters have rallied behind her, with calls for peaceful protests and petitions to challenge the verdict. Her party, National Rally, has described the ruling as a blow to democracy, while critics argue that it highlights systemic issues within the far-right movement.
Le Pen was banned from participating in the 2027 French presidential election after being convicted of embezzlement.
As Le Pen prepares her appeal, the case continues to polarise opinions, raising questions about the intersection of politics and justice in France. The outcome of her legal battle could reshape the country's political scenario in the years to come.
