Advertisement

New Delhi: As the war continues to rage in Rafah between Israel and Hamas, the United Nations lost one of its staff members of Indian-origin after his vehicle came under attack in the strife-torn city on Monday. The attack was reported when the vehicle of the international body was on its way to a hospital in the southern Gaza city, leaving another staff member injured. This death also marks the “first international” casualty for the world body since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The deceased has been identified as Waibhav Anil Kale, a former Indian Army personnel.

Advertisement

Who is Waibhav Anil Kale?

Col Waibhav Anil Kale had joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago. He taken taken premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022. During his tenure in the Army, the retired Indian colonel was deployed with the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles (11 J&K Rif).

Advertisement

As a security coordinator, he was also a part of the security coordination team during the visit of Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State."

"As the Contingent security coordinator with United Nations, I facilitated safe & efficient program delivery and access to those in need. It entailed security risk mitigation by engaging with host country agencies, other security stakeholders and local community/influencers. Had the distinction of being part of the security coordination team during visit of US Secretary of State, Mrs Hillary Clinton," his LinkedIn bio read.

Advertisement

The killing of Indian staff in Rafah is the “first casualty" among international UN staff in Gaza since Israel-Hamas conflict began following the October 7 massacre unleashed by the militant group.

UN Chief Condemns Attack

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned all attacks on UN personnel and reiterated ceasefire and the release of all hostages. Guterres said that over 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.

In a post on X, UN Secretary-General wrote, “Today a @UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, killing one of our colleagues & injuring another. More than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the release of all hostages.”

Advertisement

UN Issues Statement

The Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, issued a statement which stated that Guterres condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a probe into the incident. Guterres extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the fallen staff member.

Advertisement

The statement read, “The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning. The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation.”

The statement further read, “ He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member. With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages.”

Advertisement

'Devastated': Who on Killing on Indian in Gaza

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization was “devastated” to learn about the tragic incident. The WHO head called for peace amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

Advertisement

The WHO chief tweeted, “We are devastated to learn about the death of a @UN humanitarian worker and injury of another in #Gaza today. Too many civilian and humanitarian lives have paid the price for this war. Ceasefire and work towards peace(sic).”

Previously in April, seven members of the World Central Kitchen lost their lives in an IDF strike in Gaza. One of the victims was identified as Zomi Frankcom, who was of Indian descent, media reports had claimed.

Advertisement

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza between October 7, 2023, and May 12, 2024. The Hamas-led terror attack in Israel on October 7, 2023 had left over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 33 children dead.