In a stark warning, the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that global cancer cases are anticipated to surge by more than 75% by the year 2050, according to the latest figures from the WHO's cancer arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The IARC data highlights the escalating burden of cancer, with figures rising from 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million deaths worldwide in 2012 to a staggering 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths a decade later. The projections for 2050 are even more alarming, indicating an estimated 35 million new cancer cases, representing a 77% increase from 2022 levels, with deaths nearly doubling to exceed 18 million.

Here is what you need to know

Key factors contributing to the rising incidence of cancer, as outlined by the IARC, include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity, along with the effects of population ageing and growth. The highest-income countries are expected to record an additional 4.8 million new cases in 2050, with lower-income countries experiencing the most substantial proportional increases in cases, leading to a near doubling of cancer mortality.

Dr. Freddie Bray, the head of the IARC’s cancer surveillance branch, emphasizes the uneven impact of this increase, stating to Guardian that, “those who have the fewest resources to manage their cancer burdens will bear the brunt of the global cancer burden.”

The IARC's global cancer observatory, covering 185 countries and 36 types of cancer, reveals that ten types of cancer accounted for approximately two-thirds of new cases and deaths globally in 2022. Lung cancer emerges as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, constituting 12.4% of new cases and 18.7% of deaths, while female breast cancer ranks as the second most common form.

This alarming projection underscores the urgent need for global efforts to address the risk factors contributing to the surge in cancer cases.