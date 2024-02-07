Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:28 IST

WHO Predicts Over 75% Surge in Global Cancer Cases by 2050

Key factors contributing to the rising incidence of cancer, as outlined by the IARC, include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity.

Sagar Kar
Cancer Cells
Cancer Cells | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a stark warning, the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that global cancer cases are anticipated to surge by more than 75% by the year 2050, according to the latest figures from the WHO's cancer arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The IARC data highlights the escalating burden of cancer, with figures rising from 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million deaths worldwide in 2012 to a staggering 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths a decade later. The projections for 2050 are even more alarming, indicating an estimated 35 million new cancer cases, representing a 77% increase from 2022 levels, with deaths nearly doubling to exceed 18 million.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Key factors contributing to the rising incidence of cancer, as outlined by the IARC, include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity, along with the effects of population ageing and growth. The highest-income countries are expected to record an additional 4.8 million new cases in 2050, with lower-income countries experiencing the most substantial proportional increases in cases, leading to a near doubling of cancer mortality.

Advertisement

Dr. Freddie Bray, the head of the IARC’s cancer surveillance branch, emphasizes the uneven impact of this increase, stating to Guardian that, “those who have the fewest resources to manage their cancer burdens will bear the brunt of the global cancer burden.”

The IARC's global cancer observatory, covering 185 countries and 36 types of cancer, reveals that ten types of cancer accounted for approximately two-thirds of new cases and deaths globally in 2022. Lung cancer emerges as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, constituting 12.4% of new cases and 18.7% of deaths, while female breast cancer ranks as the second most common form.

Advertisement

This alarming projection underscores the urgent need for global efforts to address the risk factors contributing to the surge in cancer cases.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement