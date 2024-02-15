Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:18 IST
WHO Raises ALERT Over Swine Flu (H1N1) 'Outbreak' | Symptoms, Treatment Here
The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an urgent health advisory on the transmission of Swine Flu after a man contracted the deadly virus.
The World Health Organisation issued an urgent health advisory on the transmission of Swine Flu after a man contracted the deadly virus. According to Express UK, the officials from the international body first detected the case on January 29 and referred to it as an “outbreak”. The body not that the transmission of the deadly virus could be a big risk to public health. The matter has become concerning since this is the third time someone has been infected with swine-origin influenza A, popularly referred to as swine flu, since 2008.
“WHO continues to stress the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health and timely virus sharing for risk assessment,” WHO said in a statement. “Most human cases with influenza A(H1N1)v virus infection result from exposure to swine influenza viruses through direct or indirect contact with infected swine or contaminated environments. However, some cases have been reported without an apparent source of exposure to swine in the weeks before illness onset,” the statement further reads.
The infected individual recovered in 2 months
According to Mirror UK, the man who caught the virus in Lleida started to show problematic symptoms like fever, malaise and a cough on November 25, 2023. Four days later, he sought medical assistance and visited doctors twice before he was diagnosed with bronchitis. Later tests conducted by the National Surveillance Network Lab confirmed that the man was suffering from Swine Flu. His sample was eventually taken to London for further testing and the authorities eventually put the man in isolation. It is important to note that the man suffering from the deadly virus recovered fully, nearly two months later. In light of this, the WHO has now advised travellers to maintain caution while travelling to countries that are “known for outbreaks of animal influenza”. “Because these viruses continue to be detected in swine populations worldwide, further human cases following direct or indirect contact with infected swine can be expected,” the statement reads. “Swine variant cases have been reported in recent years from many countries, including in Europe,” the international body furthered.
What are the symptoms of Swine Flu?
According to WebMD, some of the symptoms of Swine Flu are as follows:
- Body aches
- Chills
- Cough
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Fever
- Tiredness
- Vomiting and diarrhoea, less commonly
In serious cases, the virus can cause respiratory failure and death. However, usually the symptoms remain relatively mild.
Is it curable?
It is important to note that the virus is curable if medical intervention is conducted at the right time. Most people with flu, including H1N1 flu, need only symptom relief. If someone has a chronic respiratory disease, doctors can prescribe medications to help relieve the symptoms. People may need drug urgently if they;
- Have severe symptoms or complications
- are in the hospital
- have a high risk of complications
