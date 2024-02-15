Advertisement

The World Health Organisation issued an urgent health advisory on the transmission of Swine Flu after a man contracted the deadly virus. According to Express UK, the officials from the international body first detected the case on January 29 and referred to it as an “outbreak”. The body not that the transmission of the deadly virus could be a big risk to public health. The matter has become concerning since this is the third time someone has been infected with swine-origin influenza A, popularly referred to as swine flu, since 2008.

“WHO continues to stress the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health and timely virus sharing for risk assessment,” WHO said in a statement. “Most human cases with influenza A(H1N1)v virus infection result from exposure to swine influenza viruses through direct or indirect contact with infected swine or contaminated environments. However, some cases have been reported without an apparent source of exposure to swine in the weeks before illness onset,” the statement further reads.

Advertisement

The infected individual recovered in 2 months

According to Mirror UK, the man who caught the virus in Lleida started to show problematic symptoms like fever, malaise and a cough on November 25, 2023. Four days later, he sought medical assistance and visited doctors twice before he was diagnosed with bronchitis. Later tests conducted by the National Surveillance Network Lab confirmed that the man was suffering from Swine Flu. His sample was eventually taken to London for further testing and the authorities eventually put the man in isolation. It is important to note that the man suffering from the deadly virus recovered fully, nearly two months later. In light of this, the WHO has now advised travellers to maintain caution while travelling to countries that are “known for outbreaks of animal influenza”. “Because these viruses continue to be detected in swine populations worldwide, further human cases following direct or indirect contact with infected swine can be expected,” the statement reads. “Swine variant cases have been reported in recent years from many countries, including in Europe,” the international body furthered.

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of Swine Flu?

According to WebMD, some of the symptoms of Swine Flu are as follows:

Advertisement

Body aches

Chills

Cough

Headache

Sore throat

Fever

Tiredness

Vomiting and diarrhoea, less commonly

In serious cases, the virus can cause respiratory failure and death. However, usually the symptoms remain relatively mild.

Advertisement

Is it curable?

It is important to note that the virus is curable if medical intervention is conducted at the right time. Most people with flu, including H1N1 flu, need only symptom relief. If someone has a chronic respiratory disease, doctors can prescribe medications to help relieve the symptoms. People may need drug urgently if they;

Advertisement

Have severe symptoms or complications

are in the hospital

have a high risk of complications