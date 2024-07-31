Published 15:11 IST, July 31st 2024
Why Balochistan Remains to be Pakistan’s 'Problem Province' as Protesters Face Brutal Crackdown
Baloch people have been protesting for their rights to the country's natural resources and opposing dealings with the Chinese government
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Pakistan army initiated a major crackdown in Gwadar following intensified protests in Balochistan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:11 IST, July 31st 2024