Why Elon Musk Is Creating A Town Of His Own | Image: AP

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk is working to create a unique town named Starbase in Texas, aiming to make it the base for his rocket company SpaceX. Musk, who has already moved several of his businesses from California to Texas, now wants to build a community near SpaceX’s launch site at Boca Chica Beach.

Elon Musk Plans New Town in Texas: Here’s Why

Musk’s vision for Starbase involves turning the area into a company town where SpaceX employees and their families can live. According to reports, SpaceX workers have already moved into renovated homes and temporary trailers near the launch site.

This month, SpaceX employees filed a petition with Cameron County officials to formally incorporate the town. If approved, Starbase will become an official municipality, complete with its own mayor and city officials. Interestingly, the proposed first mayor is Gunnar Milburn, SpaceX’s security manager.

Why Is Musk Creating a Town?

The exact reasons for creating Starbase aren’t fully clear, but there are some possible benefits:

Local Control: By forming a town, SpaceX could manage utilities like water, police, and fire services directly instead of relying on the county.

Eligibility for Grants: As an official city, Starbase could receive state and federal grants, giving it financial benefits.

Better Infrastructure: Musk’s team says creating a town would improve management of public services like roads, schools, and medical care in the area, which is currently remote.

Kathryn Lueders, SpaceX’s general manager for Starbase, said in a letter to the county that incorporation would help SpaceX grow the community and shift some responsibilities, like running utilities and schools, to a public body.

The petition claims the proposed town will have around 500 residents, including 219 primary residents and over 100 children. Most of these residents are SpaceX employees living in an area about 1.5 square miles in size, slightly larger than New York’s Central Park.

The incorporation would allow the town to issue its own rules, form departments like police or fire services, and even condemn property if needed.

Environmentalists Raised Concerns About Space X's

The move isn’t without challenges. Environmentalists have raised concerns about SpaceX’s rocket launches harming the fragile coastal ecosystem. Residents from nearby Brownsville have also complained about frequent road closures during rocket launches, cutting them off from the beach.