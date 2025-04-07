Why Has Saudi Arabia Temporarily Banned Visa For Hajj Pilgrimage?

New Delhi: Fourteen nations including India and Pakistan are facing a temporary ban on Hajj pilgrimage visas, from Saudi Arabia. This Umrah ban will remain in place for almost two months.

Why has Saudi Arabia imposed this temporary visa ban, which also coincides with the time when the Hajj pilgrimage concludes?

Why Has Saudi Arabia Imposed Temporary Ban on Hajj Pilgrimage Visa?

The major reason behind imposing this ban is to prevent pilgrims from going to perform Hajj without proper registration; the illegal overstay last year had led to the death of over 1200 pilgrims due to overcrowding and extremely high temperatures.

These strict visa restrictions have been imposed on the order of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The kingdom operates a quota system that assigns a specific number of Hajj slots to each country in order to control the flow of pilgrims. Individuals who participate in the Hajj illegally circumvent this system.

Another reason why the ban has been imposed his illegal employment. Authorities stated that foreign nationals entering Saudi Arabia on business or family visas and engaging in unauthorized employment are violating visa regulations, leading to disruptions in the labor market.

It has been clarified by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that this suspension or temporary ban on the Hajj pilgrimage visas, is not a diplomatic decision but just a logistical one, to ensure the pilgrims' safety and avoid any accidents or loss of lives.

Saudi Arabia Temporary Visa Ban on Hajj Pilgrimage: What Happens If New Guidelines Are Not Followed?

Reports indicate that these travelers have been instructed to adhere to the new guidelines, as those found in breach may face a five-year ban on reentry. However, diplomatic visas, residency permits, and Hajj-specific visas are not impacted by these changes. The Hajj season for 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 4-9.

List of Countries Affected by Visa Ban

Take a look at the list of 14 countries, that have been affected by this temporary visa ban on Hajj pilgrimage, by the Saudi Arabia government…