‘Why We Still Talking About That Creep?’: Trump Snaps Over Epstein Question | WATCH

A reporter posed a question to Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the Department of Justice’s conclusion that Epstein died by suicide and that there is no “client list” of alleged co-conspirators. | Image: AP

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed visible frustration on Tuesday when asked about the Justice Department's latest findings in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

During a Cabinet meeting, a reporter posed a question to Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the Department of Justice’s conclusion that Epstein died by suicide and that there is no “client list” of alleged co-conspirators. Before Bondi could respond, Trump cut in.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said, shaking his head. “We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

The president went further, suggesting that bringing up Epstein at a time of national tension was “a desecration.”

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas,” he added.

The flare-up followed the public release of a Justice Department memo on Sunday that definitively rejected the central claims surrounding Epstein’s death. According to the memo, there is no evidence Epstein was murdered or that he maintained a secret “client list” implicating powerful elites.

The DOJ and FBI jointly stated that the investigation found no support for the idea that Epstein was blackmailing public figures or had been silenced in jail. Officials reiterated that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 and said no further information would be released.

The decision to formally shut down the high-profile case has outraged many of Trump’s most loyal supporters, particularly within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. The Epstein saga has long fueled conspiracy theories among right-wing media personalities and online communities, who believed that a “Deep State” effort had protected his most powerful alleged clients, often targeting Democrats and Hollywood figures.

“Next the DOJ will say, ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed,’” tweeted far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “This is over-the-top sickening.”