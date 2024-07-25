sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:51 IST, July 25th 2024

Wildfire Smoke Chokes Parts of Canada and Western US, With Some Areas Under Air Quality Alerts

Fires burning in western states, as well as Canada, have filled the skies in regions of the western U.S. with smoke and haze

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Fires burning in western states, as well as Canada, have filled the skies in regions of the western U.S. with smoke and haze | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

13:51 IST, July 25th 2024