Published 13:51 IST, July 25th 2024
Wildfire Smoke Chokes Parts of Canada and Western US, With Some Areas Under Air Quality Alerts
Fires burning in western states, as well as Canada, have filled the skies in regions of the western U.S. with smoke and haze
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fires burning in western states, as well as Canada, have filled the skies in regions of the western U.S. with smoke and haze | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
13:51 IST, July 25th 2024