  Wildfires in Turkey Threaten Homes on City Outskirts and War Memorials at Gallipoli Site

Published 17:08 IST, August 16th 2024

Wildfires in Turkey Threaten Homes on City Outskirts and War Memorials at Gallipoli Site

Firefighters were tackling blazes across Turkey on Friday as dry, hot and windy weather conditions led to a series of fires, including one that threatened World War I memorials and graves at the Gallipoli battle site.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Wildfires in Turkey
Wildfires in Turkey | Image: AP
17:08 IST, August 16th 2024