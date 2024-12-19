Will Ask Assad About Fate of American Journalist Who Went Missing 12 Years Ago In Syria: Putin

Putin says he will inquire about fate of American Journalist Austin Tice with Syrian ousted president Bashar al-Assad | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would inquire about the fate of an American journalist, Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria 12 years ago after he meets with ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Putin said that he has not yet met with Assad but plans to do so. Assad has been granted asylum in Moscow.

“We also can pose the question to people who control the situation on the ground in Syria,” Putin said.

Austin Tice Went Missing In Syria 12 Years Ago

The removal of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has given Austin’s mother, Debra Tice, renewed hope in locating her son, who disappeared in the country 12 years ago. She believes Austin Tice might be held in Mt. Qasioun prison, located beneath a military museum, which contains an uncharted tunnel that has yet to be fully investigated.

“They were able to go through the tunnel and go up, but in the absence of the bombing, they’ll be able to make a more thorough search inside the mountain,” Tice was quoted as saying by American TV network MSNBC.

Israel Promises of Withholding Air Strikes Near Tice’s Prison