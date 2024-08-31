sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Will Continue to Engage Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women, says UN

Published 16:10 IST, August 31st 2024

Will Continue to Engage Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women, says UN

The United Nations will continue to engage all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, a U.N. spokesman said, even though Afghanistan’s rulers issued a ban on women’s voices and bare faces in public and severed ties with the U.N. mission after it criticized them.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UN
UN | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:10 IST, August 31st 2024