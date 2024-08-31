Published 16:10 IST, August 31st 2024
Will Continue to Engage Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women, says UN
The United Nations will continue to engage all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, a U.N. spokesman said, even though Afghanistan’s rulers issued a ban on women’s voices and bare faces in public and severed ties with the U.N. mission after it criticized them.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
