Published 15:52 IST, October 20th 2024
‘Will Not Tolerate Anti-China Activities on Our Land,’ says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Sunday that no anti-China activities will be allowed in the country underscoring commitment to One-China policy.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli says anti-china activities will not be allowed in Nepal | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:52 IST, October 20th 2024