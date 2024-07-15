Published 19:22 IST, July 15th 2024
‘Will Participate In Probes’: Secret Service Chief’s First Statement After Trump Assassination Bid
After the assassination bid on Donald Trump, Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle said the agency would participate in probes announced by US President Biden.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's first statement after assassination bid on Donald Trump | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:22 IST, July 15th 2024