Published 19:22 IST, July 15th 2024

‘Will Participate In Probes’: Secret Service Chief’s First Statement After Trump Assassination Bid

After the assassination bid on Donald Trump, Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle said the agency would participate in probes announced by US President Biden.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
