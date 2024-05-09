Advertisement

London: Prince Harry has returned to his homeland, to participate in the 10th edition of the annual Invictus Games. While the event commemorated the 39-year-old's cause, royal observers noted that the Duke of Sussex's return visit to the UK is unlikely to initiate a reconciliation with his family, as the House of Windsor is rocked by health woes, a media report stated. The younger son of King Charles III has arrived in London without wife Meghan Markle by his side.

Prince Harry's trip comes at a time when sister-in-law Kate Middleton is undergoing treatment for cancer and father, King Charles III, has just returned to public duties amid his cancer battle.

Advertisement

"Harry would love to reconnect with Kate. They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learnt about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King: The Life of Charles III", told Fox News.

"Unfortunately, it doesn't appear William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife."

Advertisement

"There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part," Andersen continued. "So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim," the author added.

Following months of speculation and wild conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton's absence from public life since December 2023, Kensington Palace finally addressed the rumors with a video message in March. In the heartfelt message, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales disclosed her battle with cancer, a diagnosis that came to light after a major abdominal surgery in January. Middleton's candid revelation followed weeks of intense speculation about her health and whereabouts. In her plea for privacy, she emphasized the need for "time, space, and privacy" as she undergoes treatment for the unspecified form of cancer, expressing her determination to fight and emerge stronger each day.

Advertisement

After months of speculation and bizarre conspiracy theories regarding Kate Middleton's absence from public view since her disappearance after Christmas in December 2023, Kensington Palace issued a video message in March. In it, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and reassured the public that she is "doing well and becoming stronger every day".

Middleton asked for "time, space and privacy" while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

Advertisement

Shortly after the video was released, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle wished Kate Middleton "health and healing".

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in a statement shared with People Magazine.

Advertisement

Since resigning from royal duties, Harry has had a tumultuous relationship with the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attributed their relocation to California in 2020 to the intolerable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.