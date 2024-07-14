Published 15:15 IST, July 14th 2024
Witness Claims to Have Seen Shooter Moving from Roof to Roof During Trump Rally
Two witnesses at Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania claimed to have seen the shooter, with one recalling how the gunman moved from roof to roof, apparently scouting for a perfect perch to shoot at the former US president.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Witness Claims to Have Seen Shooter Moving from Roof to Roof During Trump Rally | Image: AP
15:15 IST, July 14th 2024