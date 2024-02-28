Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Witnessing History: Hindu Community Celebrates Inauguration of BAPS Temple With 'Palkhi Yatra'

Over 1,100 individuals, adorned in traditional Indian clothing, participated in the "Palkhi Yatra" at the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

Digital Desk
BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
Celebration in Abu Dhabi: Thousands Join "Palkhi Yatra" Procession at BAPS Hindu Temple | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dubai: The newly inaugurated BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi witnessed a grand procession as thousands of devotees from the Hindu community took part in the event. Scheduled to open its doors to the public on March 1, the temple saw massive participation from followers, marking a significant moment for the community in the region.

Over 1,100 individuals, adorned in traditional Indian clothing, participated in the "Palkhi Yatra" at the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The vibrant procession, accompanied by devotional songs and dance, is a customary precursor or successor to the inauguration of a new temple.

Advertisement

During the procession on Sunday as part of the 'Festival of Harmony', idols representing the seven main shrines of the temple were elegantly placed on adorned palanquins and paraded around the temple grounds. Following the procession, Brahmviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, addressed the community, sharing insights and reflections on the significance of the temple and its role in fostering spiritual harmony within the community.

"I've never seen so much devotional joy and colour as we danced around the Mandir. We thank the BAPS Mandir for opening their hearts to all of us and making everyone feel welcome. We truly feel it is our Mandir. And all that is thanks to the guru, Mahant Swami Maharaj," Lina Barot, a community member, told Khaleej Times.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi which was inaugurated earlier this month, will open its gates to the general public on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb 14.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir became the focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, way before it opened to the general public.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo