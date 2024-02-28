Advertisement

Dubai: The newly inaugurated BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi witnessed a grand procession as thousands of devotees from the Hindu community took part in the event. Scheduled to open its doors to the public on March 1, the temple saw massive participation from followers, marking a significant moment for the community in the region.

Over 1,100 individuals, adorned in traditional Indian clothing, participated in the "Palkhi Yatra" at the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The vibrant procession, accompanied by devotional songs and dance, is a customary precursor or successor to the inauguration of a new temple.

During the procession on Sunday as part of the 'Festival of Harmony', idols representing the seven main shrines of the temple were elegantly placed on adorned palanquins and paraded around the temple grounds. Following the procession, Brahmviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, addressed the community, sharing insights and reflections on the significance of the temple and its role in fostering spiritual harmony within the community.

"I've never seen so much devotional joy and colour as we danced around the Mandir. We thank the BAPS Mandir for opening their hearts to all of us and making everyone feel welcome. We truly feel it is our Mandir. And all that is thanks to the guru, Mahant Swami Maharaj," Lina Barot, a community member, told Khaleej Times.

For the unversed, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi which was inaugurated earlier this month, will open its gates to the general public on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb 14.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir became the focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, way before it opened to the general public.