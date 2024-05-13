Advertisement

Viral News: A viral video that surfaced on social media caught the attention of netizens. The viral video shows a woman sleeping inside cabin luggage compartment.

The viral video shared by @Daily_News86 on social media platform X comes with a witty caption that says, ‘Passengers on a Southwest Airlines airplane noticed strange "luggage" on board the lane. How the woman managed to get into the storage compartment remains a mystery.’

In the viral video, a woman can be seen sleeping in a luggage compartment while a fellow passenger filmed the entire incident on camera. The video is not only surprising but also raises the safety of fellow passengers.

Watch Viral Southwest Airline Video Here:

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines airplane noticed strange "luggage" on board the plane



How the woman managed to get into the storage compartment remains a mystery. pic.twitter.com/RNv98IjOdn — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇭🇲🩸 (@Daily_News86)

The incident occurred at Southwest Airlines, and no official statement has been released from the authorities so far.

This is not the first incident; there have been several similar ones that happened in the past.

Last year, a passenger was caught on camera sleeping inside cabin baggage on an international flight which had created an online stir.