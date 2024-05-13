Updated May 13th, 2024 at 16:36 IST
Woman Caught on Camera Sleeping Inside Cabin Luggage Compartment, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A viral video that surfaced on social media caught the attention of netizens. The viral video shows a woman sleeping inside a cabin luggage compartment.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A viral video that surfaced on social media caught the attention of netizens. The viral video shows a woman sleeping inside cabin luggage compartment.
The viral video shared by @Daily_News86 on social media platform X comes with a witty caption that says, ‘Passengers on a Southwest Airlines airplane noticed strange "luggage" on board the lane. How the woman managed to get into the storage compartment remains a mystery.’
Advertisement
In the viral video, a woman can be seen sleeping in a luggage compartment while a fellow passenger filmed the entire incident on camera. The video is not only surprising but also raises the safety of fellow passengers.
Watch Viral Southwest Airline Video Here:
Advertisement
The incident occurred at Southwest Airlines, and no official statement has been released from the authorities so far.
Advertisement
This is not the first incident; there have been several similar ones that happened in the past.
Last year, a passenger was caught on camera sleeping inside cabin baggage on an international flight which had created an online stir.
Advertisement
Published May 13th, 2024 at 16:36 IST