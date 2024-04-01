×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Goes Viral

A post is going viral on social media where a woman is criticizing Southwest Airline for their mismanagement and overlooking their own policies.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Woman slams Southwest Airlines post goes viral
Woman slams Southwest Airlines post goes viral | Image:X
Viral News: A post is going viral on social media where a woman is criticizing Southwest Airline for their mismanagement and overlooking their own policies.

A Woman named Chaya Raichik has shared a social media post on Apr 1, 2024. In her viral post woman writes, “I’m sitting on a flight squished into the corner because this massive obese guy is taking up half my seat. I paid for a full seat, not 1/2 a seat. He is violating @SouthwestAir’s own policies. This isn’t normal or fair. If you don’t fit in 1 seat you need to buy two seats..@SouthwestAir what can you do about this?”

The woman faced discomfort during flight when an extraordinarily fat guy sat next to her. The woman suffered in the entire flight not only because the fat guy was occupying more than his seat, but also because he was throwing trash below the seat.

“Dude was also stuffing cheeseburgers and fries down his throat and threw his trash on the floor. Disgusting fat slob”, woman adds further.

image: X

After her post went viral, the Southwest Airline sent her $150 voucher, to which she responds, “Southwest is offering me a $150 voucher. Worthless because I’m never flying @SouthwestAir again. And even if I would- that’s not nearly enough compensation for this. I’ve only flown Southwest like 3x in my life as a last resort. Never again.”

screegrab of voucher given by the airline

Viral Social Media Post:

The woman added further saying, “The reason I hope never to fly Southwest again isn’t specifically because of this incident. It’s because I think it’s a terrible airline. Like I said, only ever flown it a handful of times- all under extreme circumstances. In this case- option was a normal airline with a long stopover or direct with Southwest. I’m starting to lean towards flying a normal airline even if it has a stopover over flying Southwest if a scenario like this comes up again.”

The entire social media post and conversation shared by the woman has created a stir and triggered open discussion on social media platform.

Viral post has gained massive 4.6M Views and counting. Where as netizens in the comment section are sharing their own experiences and grief Southwest Airline viral post.

One comment says, “I think fat people should pay for 2 seats.” Another comment says, “Why I always take an aisle seat when ever I can. This is my fear the few times I’ve had to use middle or window.”

 


  

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

ViralWorld News

