Women Are Flowers, Not Housemaids: Iran Supreme Leader's Ironic Post Amid Controversial Laws

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday shared a cryptic post on women calling them "delicate flowers and not a housemaid," as the women are fighting for their rights in the Islamic nation.

"La femme est comme une fleur et non pas comme une servante" ; À l’intérieur de la maison, la femme doit être traitée comme on traite une fleur. Il faut prendre soin des fleurs et imprégner le foyer familial de sa fraîcheur et sa fragrance agréable. (A woman is a delicate flower and not a housemaid. A woman should be treated like a flower in the home. A flower needs to be cared for. Its freshness and sweet scent should be benefitted from and used to perfume the air)," Khamenei said.

In this context, Khamenie's portrayal of women as "flowers" rings hollow.

Although his statement celebrates women's dignity, and their contributions, in current times, Iranian women are facing repression and strict restrictions.

Following this, Khamenei made another tweet defining gender roles for both men and women and how it doesn't imply superiority.

"Women and men have different roles in the family. For example, the man is responsible for the family's expenses, while the woman is responsible for childbearing. This doesn’t imply superiority. They’re different merits, and the rights of men and women aren’t calculated based on these," Khamenei said in the tweet.

Situations escalated in Iran after thousands of people hit the streets

after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in 2022, and have defied the strict hijab laws in protest against the authoritarian Khamenei regime.

The death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly breaching the hijab law, ignited widespread protests across Iran. The slogan "Women, Life, Freedom" became a symbol of resistance as both women and men called for sweeping reforms to the laws that control their lives. These protests were met with violent repression, leading to hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of arrests.