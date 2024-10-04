sb.scorecardresearch
  • Work and Travel Resume Across Taiwan After Typhoon Krathon Finally Dissipates

Published 14:18 IST, October 4th 2024

Work and Travel Resume Across Taiwan After Typhoon Krathon Finally Dissipates

Work, classes and flights resumed across Taiwan on Friday after Typhoon Krathon brought torrential rainfall to the island but finally dissipated.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Typhoon Krathon
A woman struggles with winds generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan | Image: AP
14:17 IST, October 4th 2024