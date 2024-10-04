Published 14:18 IST, October 4th 2024
Work and Travel Resume Across Taiwan After Typhoon Krathon Finally Dissipates
Work, classes and flights resumed across Taiwan on Friday after Typhoon Krathon brought torrential rainfall to the island but finally dissipated.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A woman struggles with winds generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, Southern Taiwan | Image: AP
14:17 IST, October 4th 2024