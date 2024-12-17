'Work Smarter, Not Harder': Dell CEO Advises Against Overwork, Challenges Hustle Culture

At a time when the 70-hour work culture and relentless hustle dominate conversations around workplace success, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, has a different message for the workforce, and that is to ‘Work smarter, not harder—and don’t forget to laugh.’

In an episode of the In Good Company podcast, Dell, who leads a company generating $88 billion in annual revenue, challenged the idea that long working hours equate to success. “I learned a long time ago that there’s a diminishing return to the number of hours worked in any given day,” he said, criticizing the toxic work culture prevalent in many tech companies.

The 59-year-old tech leader emphasized the need for balance between professional commitment and personal well-being. Unlike those who glorify sleepless nights, Dell practices what he preaches. He maintains a strict routine, going to bed by 8:30 or 9 PM and waking up before dawn to exercise. “You won’t find me at the nightcap,” he said “I’ll be asleep.”

If You Can’t Laugh, You’re Doing It Wrong : Dell CEO

For Dell, success isn’t just about productivity; it’s about enjoying the workplace and fostering connections. He believes in keeping the environment lighthearted and positive. “If you can’t laugh, joke around, or play tricks on people, you’re doing it wrong,” he said.

Dell encourages his team—and today’s workforce—to take risks, embrace challenges, and pursue meaningful work. “Experiment, take risks, fail, find difficult problems, do something valuable, and be bold,” he advised.

A Stand Against Toxic Hustle Culture

Dell’s perspective comes at a time when debates around extreme work cultures, like the 70-hour week, have raised concerns about employee burnout. While some leaders promote long hours as a badge of honor, Dell’s approach reflects a growing understanding that sustainable success comes from balance, discipline, and a supportive work environment.

Under his leadership, Dell Technologies has grown into one of the world’s largest tech companies, showing that prioritizing well-being and smarter work habits can deliver exceptional results.