Published 18:13 IST, December 7th 2024
BREAKING: Impeachment Vote For South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Fails
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol survived the impeachment vote days after his short lived move of imposing martial rule in the country backfired.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Advertisement
Seoul: The impeachment vote for South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to succeed on Saturday. The chorus against Yoon had gained strength after his undemocratic and controversial move of declaring martial rule in the country. However, he failed to impose the martial rule after S Korean Parliament vote 190-0 against the ruling, earlier this week.
Yoon survived an impeachment motion after his party members boycotted it.
More to follow…
Updated 18:29 IST, December 7th 2024