Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

World Health Organization Trying To Get Access to Gaza Hospital After Raid

The Israeli Army said that it was holding at least 20 suspects from the October 7 attack by the Hamas.

Digital Desk
WHO chief
Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that it is trying to get into the biggest functioning Gaza hospital, the Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli raid to take stock on the ill patients inside. "There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said at a press briefing.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services. We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance,” she added. The Israeli Army said that it was holding at least 20 suspects from the October 7 attack by the Hamas.

Advertisement

Raid on raid on Nasser Hospital ‘precise and limited’

The military said that the raid on Nasser Hospital was "precise and limited” and that it was based on intelligence that Hamas was keeping hostages in the facility. Some bodies of the captives may also be there, the Israeli military added. "The troops located weapons inside the hospital and apprehended dozens of terror suspects, including over 20 terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre," the statement read.

Advertisement

The health ministry in Gaza meanwhile stated that as the fighting occurred inside the hospital, at least four patients due to lack of oxygen. "The generators of the complex stopped and the power was cut off," the ministry said. It also expressed concerns about fate of six other patients in intensive care (ICU) and three children in a nursery at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. "We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of patients and staff considering that the complex is now under its full control," it said in a statement.

As Israeli military was ordered to launch an attack inside Rafah, and Egypt threatened to suspend the 1978 Camp David Accords or the “peace treaty” with neighbouring Israel, UK’s Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of such a move. UK’s David Cameron said that Tel Aviv must “stop and think very seriously” before taking further action in the city of Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians are crammed into the makeshift tents.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters in the East Kilbride, Scotland, Cameron said that he was “very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting and we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire,” British foreign secretary Cameron said. His remarks came as at least 100 civilians were killed  in the Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza, according to local health officials.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

3 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

3 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

3 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

4 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

4 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

4 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

5 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

5 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

5 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

5 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Revenue for tech industry inches $254 billion this fiscal: Nasscom

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | SKM Bandh: Buses Stay Off Roads in Punjab, Farmers Block Highways

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Theft at Yuvraj Singh's Panchkula House, Jewellery And Cash Stolen

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Rocky In Long Love-filled Birthday Post

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo