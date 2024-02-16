Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that it is trying to get into the biggest functioning Gaza hospital, the Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli raid to take stock on the ill patients inside. "There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said at a press briefing.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services. We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance,” she added. The Israeli Army said that it was holding at least 20 suspects from the October 7 attack by the Hamas.

Advertisement

Raid on raid on Nasser Hospital ‘precise and limited’

The military said that the raid on Nasser Hospital was "precise and limited” and that it was based on intelligence that Hamas was keeping hostages in the facility. Some bodies of the captives may also be there, the Israeli military added. "The troops located weapons inside the hospital and apprehended dozens of terror suspects, including over 20 terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre," the statement read.

Advertisement

The health ministry in Gaza meanwhile stated that as the fighting occurred inside the hospital, at least four patients due to lack of oxygen. "The generators of the complex stopped and the power was cut off," the ministry said. It also expressed concerns about fate of six other patients in intensive care (ICU) and three children in a nursery at the Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. "We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of patients and staff considering that the complex is now under its full control," it said in a statement.

As Israeli military was ordered to launch an attack inside Rafah, and Egypt threatened to suspend the 1978 Camp David Accords or the “peace treaty” with neighbouring Israel, UK’s Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of such a move. UK’s David Cameron said that Tel Aviv must “stop and think very seriously” before taking further action in the city of Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians are crammed into the makeshift tents.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters in the East Kilbride, Scotland, Cameron said that he was “very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting and we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire,” British foreign secretary Cameron said. His remarks came as at least 100 civilians were killed in the Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza, according to local health officials.