World Leaders — Xi Jinping, Giorgia Meloni, Shigeru Ishiba Invited to Trump Inauguration on January 20

Washington: Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, marking the start of his second non-consecutive term. The ceremony will take place at the US Capitol at noon ET, with global leaders and dignitaries expected to attend as Trump assumes office, taking over from incumbent President Joe Biden.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the event. According to the ministry, Jaishankar will attend at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet the members of the incoming administration and other visiting dignitaries.

List of Expected Attendees to be Present in Inauguration Day

Outgoing US President Joe Biden confirmed his attendance, stating in an interview with Meidas Touch, “Of course I am.” He dismissed the idea of skipping the event, calling it a “childish game.”

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited, it is unlikely he will attend. Instead, a senior delegation from China is expected to represent him.

Argentine President Javier Milei, known for his alignment with Trump, has confirmed his attendance.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who met Trump earlier this month at Mar-a-Lago, has accepted the invitation, as per report.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele a Trump ally and one of the first to congratulate him on his victory, has reportedly received an invitation.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has received an invitation but is reportedly still considering it, as per report.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced that he would attend the ceremony on behalf of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government. Speaking on news channel Iwaya said, “We aim to build a relationship of trust with the Trump administration securely.”

Australia has also confirmed that its foreign minister will represent the country at the event, as per report.

