The Henley Passport Index released the list of the world's strongest passports in 2024 earlier this month. In geopolitics, the strength of a country's passport is a significant method to measure the country's soft power. Having a strong passport allows citizens to freely travel across the world without requiring a visa.

This year, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Singapore all achieved 1st rank in the list, allowing access to countries in the world.

Meanwhile, this year India slipped to 85th rank, one rank down from last year despite increasing visa-free access to its citizens from 60 to 62 in 2023.

The rank of crisis hit Pakistan stood the same as last year which is 106, and Bangladesh on the other hand slipped from 101 to 102 this year.

Maldives was ranked 58th, however, China this year saw a marginal jump from 66 to 64 after granting visa-free access to many European countries.

World's 10 Most Powerful Passports 2024

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destinations) Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations) Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations) Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (191 destinations) Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations) Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations) Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations) Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations) Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations) Iceland (185 destinations)