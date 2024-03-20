×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, Significance And Theme On this Day

World Oral Health Day, celebrated annually on March 20th, is a global initiative aimed at promoting oral health and raising awareness about the oral hygiene

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
World Oral Health Day 2024
World Oral Health Day 2024 | Image:X/@dentalhealthorg
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Oral Health Day, 2024: World Oral Health Day, celebrated annually on March 20th, is a global initiative aimed at promoting oral health and raising awareness about the significance of maintaining good oral hygiene practices.

Date And Significance On This Day:

Advertisement

World Oral Health Day, observed on March 20th each year. Oral diseases not only impact individuals but also strain healthcare systems and economies worldwide. 

World Oral Health Day 2024/representative

On world oral health day, we acknowledge the need for collective action to address oral health challenges and improve global oral health outcomes.

Advertisement

Theme for 2024: 'A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body' 

The World Oral Health Day theme 2024, 'A Happy Mouth is a Happy Body,' emphasizes on oral health and overall health and well-being of human body.

Advertisement
World Oral Health Day 2024/image:X

The whole idea behind it is to maintaining good oral health is not for beautiful smile but for ensuring overall physical and mental wellness.

Importance of Good Oral Health: 

Advertisement
  • Poor oral health can lead to various oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer, affecting not only one's ability to eat and speak but also their quality of life. 
  • Oral health is closely linked to several systemic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory infections, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.
World Oral Health Day 2024/representative

On World Oral Health Day 2024, let's remember that a happy mouth is indeed a happy body. Lets spread awareness about its importance, and contribute to building healthier communities and a brighter future for next generation.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

World News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

2 minutes ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

3 minutes ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

5 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

8 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

9 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

10 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

10 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

10 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

12 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

12 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

13 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

15 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

18 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

19 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

20 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

20 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo