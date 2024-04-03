×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 00:08 IST

World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

The world's most powerful MRI scanner captured the first images of the human brain.

Reported by: Digital Desk
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain | Image:Representational image/Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saclay: Marking a significant milestone, the world's most powerful MRI scanner captured the first images of the human brain. Researchers, in 2021, at the Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in France had initially used the machine to scan a pumpkin. However, health authorities later permitted them to scan humans. The step promises to highlight the intricacies of our human brain and the illnesses that plague it.

Situated in Plateau de Saclay, south of Paris, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, in a first, has welcomed approximately 20 healthy volunteers. 

Advertisement

A physicist working on the project named Alexandre Vignaud said the CEA had witnessed a level of precision that was not reached earlier. The magnetic field created by the most powerful scanner is as enormous as 11.7 teslas, a unit of measurement named after inventor Nikola Tesla.

With a capacity 10 times more precise than standard hospital MRIs, which typically operate at up to three teslas, this machine boasts unprecedented scanning power. Dubbed 'Iseult,' the scanner's capabilities were showcased as researcher Vignaud compared images taken by Iseult with those from a conventional MRI on a computer screen.

Advertisement

Vignaud said thanks to the machine, the minute vessels nourishing the cerebral cortex or details of the cerebellum that were previously almost invisible can now be seen. 

France's Research Minister and physicist Sylvie Retailleau said the precision was almost 'beyond belief' adding that the groundbreaking achievement will pave the way for improved detection and treatment of brain pathologies. 

Advertisement

The researchers are hopeful that the scanner's capabilities could shed light on the elusive mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, as well as psychological conditions like depression or schizophrenia. CEA researcher Anne-Isabelle Etienvre said, "For example, we know that a particular area of the brain - the hippocampus - is implicated in Alzheimer's disease, so we hope to be able to find out how the cells work in this part of the cerebral cortex."

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

31 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

32 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

35 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

36 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

36 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

37 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

38 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

39 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

40 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

42 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

an hour ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

an hour ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All-Black

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Never Takes Leaves, 'Rahul Baba' Travels Abroad in Summer: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo