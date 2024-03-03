English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

World Wildlife day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More

World wildlife day promotes the wildlife conservation and raises concern over the protection of innocent animals who can't fight for their own rights.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
World Wildlife Day 2024
World Wildlife Day 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
World wildlife day 2024: On 3rd of march every year we celebrate world wildlife day. This special day is celebrated every year to remind us the importance and significance of wildlife on earth.

World Wildlife Day 2024 Theme: 

This year's theme is all about connect people with planet. Scientists and technologists emphasizes more on wildlife conservation through sustainability and digital technology.

To protect rare and endangered species world wildlife enthusiasts come forward and help these innocent animals live their life with more freedom and peace. 

World Wildlife Day Significance: 

Wildlife saving is a matter of utmost importance as it contributes to the ecological system as we all know. World wildlife day promotes the wildlife conservation and raises concern over the protection of innocent animals who can't fight for their own rights.

This day stops any form of cruelty imposed on wild animals, such as killing, hunting and trade of their body parts illegally.

World Wildlife Day History: 

The history behind this day goes back in 2013, when the 16th meeting held in Bangkok, in this meeting Thailand brought a resolution and ever since World Wildlife day is celebrated on 3rd March. The day which is entirely dedicated to wildlife flora and fauna, its conservation and protection from potential modern day threats.

Wildlife Day 2024 Celebration:

Go out on a short trip to a forest, wildlife sanctuary or wild safari with your beloved ones and learn more about animals, their nature. Absorb the nature around you, experience the silence and divine vibrations of mother nature.

PM Modi's Social Media Post On This Day:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official twitter account today sharing greetings on “World Wildlife Day 2024”.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:15 IST

World News

