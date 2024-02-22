Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 00:26 IST

World Yoga Day 2024: Embracing Ancient Wisdom for Modern Wellness - Know more in Details

World Yoga Day 2024, Yoga’s roots trace back thousands of years, as depicted in the ancient sacred texts like the Rig Veda, read more in details below

Rishi Shukla
World Yoga Day 2024
World Yoga Day 2024 | Image:ANI/representative
World Yoga Day 2024: World yoga day is celebrated on February 22nd every year. Yoga’s roots trace back thousands of years, as depicted in the ancient sacred texts like the Rig Veda. 

This holistic discipline encompasses physical postures, mindful breathing, and focused concentration, offering a myriad of benefits for the body, mind, and soul.

The systematic approach to yoga, accessible to all, owes much to the sage Patanjali. His remarkable work, the Patanjali Yoga Sutras, remains a cornerstone of classical yoga, dating back over 2500 years.

Embracing the Essence: Health and Well-being

representative image

Yoga is not merely a physical exercise, it is a lifestyle that promotes holistic wellness. From enhancing flexibility and strength to reducing stress and anxiety, its benefits are vast and scientifically proven.

On this World Yoga Day, let us embrace the profound wisdom of this ancient practice and explore its transformative power on our health and well-being.

Uniting People Worldwide

representative image

Across continents, people of all ages and backgrounds come together today to celebrate World Yoga Day. From sunrise sessions in serene parks to virtual gatherings connecting practitioners worldwide, the spirit of unity and mindfulness pervades.

Harnessing Yoga's Potential: Beyond Asanas

While yoga's physical postures, or asanas, are widely practiced, its true essence extends far beyond. Through meditation, pranayama (breath control), and self-reflection, individuals unlock deeper layers of consciousness and inner peace.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

representative image

As we celebrate World Yoga Day 2024, let us embark on a journey of self-discovery and holistic well-being. In embracing the ancient wisdom of yoga, we find solace, strength, and serenity amidst the complexities of modern life.

Let's explore the richness of yoga beyond its outward manifestations, tapping into its transformative potential for self-discovery and spiritual evolution.

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 00:26 IST

World News
