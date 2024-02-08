Advertisement

Guo Feng, an artist hailing from China, has etched her name into the annals of history by creating the world’s longest drawing on top of the iconic Great Wall of China. Her remarkable feat has earned her a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records (GWR), showcasing her unparalleled dedication to art and creativity.

Guo Feng embarked on an awe-inspiring artistic journey, seated atop the Great Wall of China, where she meticulously crafted a breathtaking drawing on a staggering 1,014-meter-long canvas.

Advertisement

This extraordinary canvas stretched across the undulating surface of the Great Wall, weaving an intricate tale of skill and perseverance.

The Guinness World Records took notice of Guo Feng's unparalleled achievement and shared a captivating video on their Instagram account, capturing the artist in the act.

Advertisement

The caption proudly declares, “Artist Guo Feng (China) holds the record for the longest drawing by an individual, created on top of the Great Wall of China/1,014 metres (3,327 ft).” The video provides a mesmerizing glimpse into the artist's creative process, showcasing her dedication to the craft.

Guo Feng's masterpiece is not only about length but depth of meaning as well. According to GWR, the artist invested over 60 days in meticulous preparation for the drawing. His achievement not only breaks records but also serves as a powerful symbol of cultural fusion.