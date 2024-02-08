Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

World’s longest drawing atop 'Great Wall of China' wins gunnies world record | WATCH

The Guinness World Records took notice of Guo Feng's unparalleled achievement and shared a captivating video capturing the artist in the act.

Rishi Shukla
Artist achieves Guinness World Record with world’s longest drawing
Artist achieves Guinness World Record with world’s longest drawing | Image:Instagram/@guinnessworldrecord
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guo Feng, an artist hailing from China, has etched her name into the annals of history by creating the world’s longest drawing on top of the iconic Great Wall of China. Her remarkable feat has earned her a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records (GWR), showcasing her unparalleled dedication to art and creativity.

Guo Feng embarked on an awe-inspiring artistic journey, seated atop the Great Wall of China, where she meticulously crafted a breathtaking drawing on a staggering 1,014-meter-long canvas. 

This extraordinary canvas stretched across the undulating surface of the Great Wall, weaving an intricate tale of skill and perseverance.

The Guinness World Records took notice of Guo Feng's unparalleled achievement and shared a captivating video on their Instagram account, capturing the artist in the act. 

The caption proudly declares, “Artist Guo Feng (China) holds the record for the longest drawing by an individual, created on top of the Great Wall of China/1,014 metres (3,327 ft).” The video provides a mesmerizing glimpse into the artist's creative process, showcasing her dedication to the craft.

Guo Feng's masterpiece is not only about length but depth of meaning as well. According to GWR, the artist invested over 60 days in meticulous preparation for the drawing. His achievement not only breaks records but also serves as a powerful symbol of cultural fusion. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

