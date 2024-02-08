English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Yeh Dil Maange More: Dog Begging His Owner For More KISSES Will Melt Your Heart | WATCH Viral Video

Viral: The video, which was posted on X, previously Twitter, shows a middle-aged man lounging on a couch and giving his dog a passionate kiss

Pritam Saha
Viral Dog Kissing Video
Viral Dog Kissing Video | Image:X
Viral: Among animals, dogs are the most devoted to their owners. Other animals are unable to exhibit humans the same level of trust and affection that they do while being good friends. A video of a pet dog has been making the rounds on social media recently. Puppies inherently like these occasions when their dog owners spoil their dogs. People get emotional when those precious moments are captured on camera and posted on social media, remarkably similar to a funny scene in this video. 

The video, which was posted on X, previously Twitter, shows a middle-aged man lounging on a couch and giving his dog a passionate kiss. However, the dog attempts to draw its owner back as soon as he steps away, giving the impression that it is saying, "Yeh Dil Maange More." As soon as the dog reacts, the owner does too, and the onwer begins kissing. Internet users are falling in love with the owner and his pet.

With 21,000 likes, this video has received 12 lakh views. Thousands of comments were made by users on the internet. Numerous people believe that the dog was the best friend the owner could have had. The bonding between the dog and the owner impresses internet users when close friends and family members are separating from each other nowadays.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

