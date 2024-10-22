sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:57 IST, October 22nd 2024

Yellen Says Isolationism 'Made America And The World Worse Off'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling world financial leaders that the U.S. economy has grown stronger because the Biden administration rejected isolationism, offering a barely veiled criticism of former President Donald Trump’s policies two weeks before the U.S. election .

Janet Yellen
Janet Yellen | Image: ANI
