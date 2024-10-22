Published 16:57 IST, October 22nd 2024
Yellen Says Isolationism 'Made America And The World Worse Off'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling world financial leaders that the U.S. economy has grown stronger because the Biden administration rejected isolationism, offering a barely veiled criticism of former President Donald Trump’s policies two weeks before the U.S. election .
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Janet Yellen | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:57 IST, October 22nd 2024