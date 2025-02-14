Youth Swallowed By Humpback Whale As Father Films The Act, What Happened Next?

Humpback Whale swallows youth off Chile coast as father films the incident but it was a happy ending | Image: AP

Punta Arenas: In a near-death experience, a kayaker off Chile coast survived his worst nightmare after he was swallowed by a humpback whale but escaped the incident unhurt after the giant predator released him in the waters. The incident was caught on camera by none other than his father who was also present in the rough sea as the duo were on an adventurous kayaking spree.

The incident took place on February 8 when Adrian Simancas along with his farther Dell were kayaking in Bahía El Águila near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan.

As the duo were enjoying their adventure, a humpback whale surfaced in the waters and surrounded them. Both Adrian and Dell were kayaking meters apart from each other when the giant whale engulfed Adrian and his yellow kayak.

His father who was filming the act was heard saying, “stay calm, stay calm” as the humpback whale briefly swallowed him but finally let him go.

Talking about his near death experience, Adrian told Associated Press, “I thought I was dead, I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

Watch moments of panic as humpback whale almost swallows a kayaker off chile coast

Speaking further about the most terrifying few seconds of his life during the encounter with the humpback, Adrian shared how worried he was moments after the whale released him from the mouth thinking whether it would aim towards his father or perish in the waters.

“When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia,” Adrián said.

Equally worried Dell, who was filming the act despite knowing the danger and feeling whether the whale would approach towards him, somehow maintained the calm and kept giving confidence and fighting spirit to his son.

The Strait of Magellan where this incident took place is a major tourist attraction and is situated about 3,000 kms from Chile’s capital Santiago.

What is a humpback whale?

Humpback whales is a species of baleen whale who have a distinctive body shape with features like long pectoral fins, tubercles on its head.

An adult humpback whale may grow upto 46-56 feet in length and weigh upto 40 metric tons.