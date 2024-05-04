Advertisement

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has now reached its 11th month with no signs of a ceasefire from both sides. Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Ukraine must "be ready" at its border as Russian ally Belarus plans to launch a fresh invasion against Ukraine from the northern side.

This remark came after Zelenskyy paid a visit to the Lviv region, where he took stock of the security situation and border protection in northwestern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy warns forces to stay "ready" at its border against the Belarusian threat

On Telegram, Zelenskyy wrote, "We discussed state border protection, the operational situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus, and counter-subversive measures in these territories." He further said that expect powerful statements, the Russian ally has nothing powerful. "We understand that apart from powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions."

Putin planning to use huge nuke-capable weapon dubbed 'Sledgehammer' against Ukraine, says report

This development has come at a time when certain reports have emerged indicating that Zelenskyy's Russian counterpart is preparing to deploy the world's largest nuclear mortar weapon to help Russia's forces in their pursuit of further invading Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Russia is reportedly planning to use the 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar, which is also known as the "Sledgehammer" and is double the size of NATO mortars at 240 mm, reported Mirror. With a range of 12 miles, the weapon is capable of causing large-scale destruction to military equipment or troop positions, the outlet said.

Also, reports say that the weapons have the ability to fire nuclear bombs, although they would be limited to "micronukes," aimed at destroying only the targetted area. The powerful weapon can also fire armor-piercing, laser-guided, and outlawed cluster munitions, as well as tactical nuclear weapons. Moscow is increasing its counterattack capabilities along Ukraine's eastern front, as Kremlin forces have struggled to capture the former Soviet state since the invasion took place.

Image: AP