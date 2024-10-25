Published 17:04 IST, October 25th 2024
Zelenskyy claims North Korean Troops Will be Deployed in Russia in Coming Days
North Korean troops are poised to be deployed by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as early as this weekend, President Zelenskyy claimed Friday.
- World News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
North Korean troops arrive in Russia for war against Ukraine | Image: Representative Image / AP
