Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Inflammatory Statements Making Difficult To Settle War: Trump Loses Cool On Ukrainian Counterpart Again

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing him of prolonging the war with Russia after he refused to push back on ceding Crimea to Moscow, a clause that is expected to be part of a proposed peace plan.

Trump’s remarks followed Zelenskyy’s rejection of expected clauses in any upcoming peace deal that would involve ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia. This development comes ahead of a meeting in London today, which will be attended by US, European, and Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy rules out ceding Crimea to Russia, irritates Trump

Ruling out any proposal involving territorial concessions to Russia, Zelenskyy stated, “There is nothing to talk about. It’s our land, the land of the Ukrainian people.”

This stance follows similar talks in Paris last week, during which the United States proposed allowing Russia to retain territories it annexed during the war.

Criticising Zelenskyy’s position, Trump described his refusal as “very harmful” to peace negotiations. In a statement, Trump said, “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

Trump further took to his Truth Social account and said that Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here.

Zelenskyy's statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia, says Trump

The US President said that this statement is very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?

"The area also houses, for many years before “the Obama handover,” major Russian submarine bases. It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War, Trump lashed out at Ukrainian counterpart.

Zelenskyy has not cards to play, says Trump

Trump mocked Zelenskyy saying he has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.

“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever. The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the “killing field,” and nobody wants that! We are very close to a deal, but the man with “no cards to play” should now, finally, GET IT DONE. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this complete and total MESS, that would have never started if I were President," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, deploying troops to claim the region.