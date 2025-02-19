Trump Living In Russian Disinformation Space: Zelenskyy After US President Blamed Him For Starting War

Ukraine President Zelenskyy hits back at President Trump who blamed him for Ukraine war. | Image: X

Kyiv: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US President is living in Russian “disinformation space” after Trump's latest remarks in which he blamed Ukrainian President for starting war with Russia, AP reported on Wednesday.

Donald Trump earlier in the day had said that Kyiv should have struck a deal with Russia before starting the war in 2022.