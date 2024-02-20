English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

“Zombie Deer Disease”: Scientists Are Concerned About Evolution's Inability to Infect Humans

Zombie Deer Disease, or Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), raises concerns about potential transmission to humans but lacks definitive evidence.

Garvit Parashar
Scientists Concerned About Human Infection of Zombie Deer Disease
Scientists Concerned About Human Infection of Zombie Deer Disease | Image:AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Zombie Deer Disease of the Chronic Wasting Disease, as called by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is spreading rapidly in the United States. The first case of this disease was found in mid-November in Yellowstone National Park. And now the scientists and researchers are concerned about its spread to humans and have given orders to test any moose, deer, elk, or caribou killed in road accidents. 

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prion illness impacting deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. Detected in regions of North America like Canada and the United States, as well as in Norway and South Korea, it may take more than a year for symptoms to manifest in infected animals. These symptoms include significant weight loss, stumbling, lethargy, and various neurological manifestations. Animals of any age can be affected, with some succumbing to the disease without ever showing symptoms. Unfortunately, CWD is incurable and lacks any available treatments or vaccines.

Advertisement

What Happens in Chronic Wasting Disease?

CWD, or chronic wasting disease, ravages the brains of afflicted animals, leading to symptoms resembling dementia and ultimately resulting in death. This ailment, caused by prions—remarkably resilient proteins—affects both animals and humans, triggering a rare form of progressive neurodegenerative disorder that steadily deteriorates the nervous system.

Advertisement

The World Health Organization has emphasized the importance of preventing known prion disease agents, like animals affected by CWD (commonly referred to as zombie deer disease), from entering the human food supply. However, concrete evidence demonstrating the transmission of CWD prions from animals to humans remains lacking.

The deer affected by this started losing weight (wasting) and were left drooling, stumbling, and lethargic with a blank stare. Because of this, the name “Zombie Deer Disease” was given

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Returning Officer Should Be Prosecuted, Says SC

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. TANCET 2024 admit card to be released tomorrow, here's how to download

    Education5 minutes ago

  3. Here’s Why a User Requested OpenAI CEO for Complete Bengaluru Flyover

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. China’s FDI slumped to a 30-year-low in 2023

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  5. Goa announces blended finance facility for climate-resilient investments

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo