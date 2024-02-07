Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated June 13th, 2021 at 09:00 IST

Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 13.06.2021 : Assam Lottery Results Today 5 pm

Assam Lottery Sambad Results for 13.06.2021 are out. Watch Assam State Lottery Afternoon PDF with winning numbers list. Assam lottery first prize is Rs. 15 lakh

Karan Gupta
assam lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Assam is famous for its tea plantations, rich wildlife and the production of silk. It is also famous for its lotteries. Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

Assam State Lottery Results for June 13 | ‘Singam White Lottery’ Results Announced at 5:00 PM; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

The Assam government handles the operating system. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Assam Lottery consists of three results that come out daily.

  • The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.
  • The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 PM.
  • The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Singam White Lottery' is announced at 5 PM on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Singam White Lottery is ₹ 10 lakhs. The lottery ticket costs ₹ 10. Various other prizes & categories are as follows:

ASSAM SINGAM WHITE LOTTERY RESULTS – 5 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

 

ASSAM FUTURE LOTTERY – 12 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

 

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

 

Advertisement

Published June 13th, 2021 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

3 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

3 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

5 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

8 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

9 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

9 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

11 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

12 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

12 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

14 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP MLAs Protest in Bengal Assembly Over CAG Report

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence29 minutes ago

  3. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty stuns second seed Nao Hibino at Mumbai Open

    Sports 34 minutes ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries36 minutes ago

  5. WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes could face at WM 40

    Web Stories39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement