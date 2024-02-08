Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST
Decoding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Turbans: Bandhej, Pagadi, And More
From Bandhej to Pagadi, decoding the turbans that Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned on special occassions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of donning beautiful turbans on India’s 75th Republic Day. During today’s Republic Day parade, PM Modi’s multi-coloured Bandhani turban stole the show. However, it is not the first time this has happened. Be it Rajasthani or Bandhej, PM Modi’s ‘pagadi’ has always been the highlight.
Let’s have a look at all of these stylish turbans that PM Modi donned on all the special occasions.
2024 - Bandhani
During today’s celebrations, the Prime Minister complimented his turban with the brown V-neck vest and a beautiful white Kurta. The yellow and pink coloured turban also featured a long tail which stood out on the white and brown aesthetics. According to reports, the PM donned the turban to pay tribute to Lord Ram. Earlier this week, the country witnessed the grand “Pran Pratishtha Ceremony” which led to the consecration of the Ram Mandir.
2023 - Rajasthani style
Last year, the PM donned a multicolored Rajasthani style turban. It was styled with a black bandhgala and white trousers.
2022 - Uttarakhand style cap
Keeping it a little different this year, PM Modi went ahead with a Uttarakhandi styled cap. It had an official flower emblem of Uttarakhand.
2021 - Pagadi
In 2021, PM modi wore a pagadi. According to reports, it was presented to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He styled it with a grey Nehru jacket and a shawl.
2020 - Bandhej
In the year 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coloured bandhej. It has a long tail. It was styled with a blue nehru jacket.
Meanwhile, in a spectacular display of cultural richness and women power, the third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers. The theme was "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve". These dancers, under the banner, "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity.
