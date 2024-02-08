English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Decoding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Turbans: Bandhej, Pagadi, And More

From Bandhej to Pagadi, decoding the turbans that Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned on special occassions.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Decoding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Turbans: Bandhej, Pagadi, And More
Decoding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Turbans: Bandhej, Pagadi, And More | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of donning beautiful turbans on India’s 75th Republic Day. During today’s Republic Day parade, PM Modi’s multi-coloured Bandhani turban stole the show. However, it is not the first time this has happened. Be it Rajasthani or Bandhej, PM Modi’s ‘pagadi’ has always been the highlight. 

Let’s have a look at all of these stylish turbans that PM Modi donned on all the special occasions. 

Advertisement

2024 - Bandhani 

During today’s celebrations, the Prime Minister complimented his turban with the brown V-neck vest and a beautiful white Kurta. The yellow and pink coloured turban also featured a long tail which stood out on the white and brown aesthetics. According to reports, the PM donned the turban to pay tribute to Lord Ram. Earlier this week, the country witnessed the grand “Pran Pratishtha Ceremony” which led to the consecration of the Ram Mandir

Advertisement

2023 - Rajasthani style 

Last year, the PM donned a multicolored Rajasthani style turban. It was styled with a black bandhgala and white trousers. 

Advertisement

2022 - Uttarakhand style cap 

Keeping it a little different this year, PM Modi went ahead with a Uttarakhandi styled cap. It had an official flower emblem of Uttarakhand. 

Advertisement

2021 - Pagadi 

In 2021, PM modi wore a pagadi. According to reports, it was presented to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He styled it with a grey Nehru jacket and a shawl.

Advertisement

2020 - Bandhej 

In the year 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coloured bandhej. It has a long tail. It was styled with a blue nehru jacket. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a spectacular display of cultural richness and women power, the third edition of the Vande Bharatam in the Republic Day parade showcased a group of 1,500 dancers. The theme was "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve". These dancers, under the banner, "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti", graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement