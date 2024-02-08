Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the tradition of donning beautiful turbans on India’s 75th Republic Day. During today’s Republic Day parade, PM Modi’s multi-coloured Bandhani turban stole the show. However, it is not the first time this has happened. Be it Rajasthani or Bandhej, PM Modi’s ‘pagadi’ has always been the highlight.

Let’s have a look at all of these stylish turbans that PM Modi donned on all the special occasions.

2024 - Bandhani

During today’s celebrations, the Prime Minister complimented his turban with the brown V-neck vest and a beautiful white Kurta. The yellow and pink coloured turban also featured a long tail which stood out on the white and brown aesthetics. According to reports, the PM donned the turban to pay tribute to Lord Ram. Earlier this week, the country witnessed the grand “Pran Pratishtha Ceremony” which led to the consecration of the Ram Mandir .

2023 - Rajasthani style

Last year, the PM donned a multicolored Rajasthani style turban. It was styled with a black bandhgala and white trousers.

2022 - Uttarakhand style cap

Keeping it a little different this year, PM Modi went ahead with a Uttarakhandi styled cap. It had an official flower emblem of Uttarakhand.

2021 - Pagadi

In 2021, PM modi wore a pagadi. According to reports, it was presented to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. He styled it with a grey Nehru jacket and a shawl.

2020 - Bandhej

In the year 2020, the PM donned a saffron-coloured bandhej. It has a long tail. It was styled with a blue nehru jacket.

