Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Aaronhanam: Gaurav Gupta’s Paris Couture Week Collection Is A Stunning Play Of Metal And Colours

Gaurav Gupta unveils his Spring 2024 collection, 'Aaronhanam', at the Paris Fashion Week. The use of embellishments is what steals the show.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
For his third appearance at Haute Couture Week, Gaurav Gupta explored new colours and shapes. Titled ‘Aarohanam’, the designer’s Spring 2024 collection emphasizes on formfitting silhouettes. For the unversed, Aarohanam is a Sanskrit word. 

Decoding Gaurav Gupta’s Haute Couture Week collection

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Gaurav shared images from his stunning collection. In the caption, he explained the term Aarohanam. He wrote, “It has a deep spiritual significance marking the journey of a being from the gross to the subtle, from solid to sublime, from darkness to light.”

The best part about the collection is its close resonance to metal. The use of embellishments is what steals the show. 

The designer has taken inspiration from the process of Kundalini rising towards the light. This particular theme has been showcased through various shapes and colours. In an Instagram video, Gaurav said,  "Aarohanam is ascension, the start from nothingness. And that nothingness is almost like an absolute blank slate [that prepares you] to ascend. There's kundalini aarohanam — that's basically the rising of the light inside the earth spirit." 

The black, in the collection, symbolises darkness and ashes. Then, the transition moves to radiant whites and metallics. There is also a very subtle use of golden, acknowledging the presence of illuminating light. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

