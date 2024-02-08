Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana Inspired Saree Reminds Us Of Kriti Sanon’s Shawl From Adipurush Promotions

Alia Bhatt's beautiful teal-coloured saree with Ramayana-inspired motifs reminds us of Kriti's shawl from Adipurush promotions.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Alia’s Ramayana Inspired Saree Reminds Us Of Kriti’s Shawl
Alia’s Ramayana Inspired Saree Reminds Us Of Kriti’s Shawl | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt wore a Ramayana-inspired saree, with motifs depicting episodes from Ramayana for visiting Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. While netizens were all praises for her look which combined beauty with spirituality, this was not the first time that an actress had paid homage to the epic tales of Ramayana through their outfit. Kriti Sanon had donned a beautiful shawl showcasing tales of Ramayana.

Kriti Sanon’s Ramayana-inspired shawl

Kriti Sanon had worn a beautiful shawl during the promotions of Adipurush to complement her ethnic Anarkali set. The Ayodhya tales-inspired shawl, custom designed by the Delhi-based label Shaza was a sight to behold. Four scenes from Ramayana - Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika, and Ram Darbar were depicted using kalamkari and embroidery.

The shawl took more than 6000 working hours

Kriti’s stylist Sukriti Grover, speaking about the one of its kind shawl, had posted on Instagram, “Ayodhya tales inspired shawl is a piece crafted by time and crafted for one. This timeless mythological piece has taken over 2 years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books, and references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately. Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision. The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes for the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika & Ram Darbaar”.

Kriti's beautiful shawl inspired by Ramayan | Image: Instagram

Kriti and Alia, both look beautiful in their Ramayana-inspired outfits. While Alia incorporated Ramayana as motifs in the border of her teal-coloured saree, Kriti had opted for a shawl to complement her Anarkali suit. As Alia’s look is going viral on the internet, previously Kriti’s look had also caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts for paying the perfect homage to our deep-rooted culture and traditions.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

